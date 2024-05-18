Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Stratford

Celebrate the Spirit of Stratford at the Main Street Festival!

May 18, 2024

Saturday, June 1st
10am – 4pm

STRATFORD, CT – Rain or shine, the Stratford Main Street Festival is back! Join us on Saturday, June 1st, from
10am to 4pm, on Main Street from Stratford Center to Stratford Avenue. Many thanks to The Milford Bank and
the Rotary Club of Stratford for presenting the festival as a community service.
The Main Street Festival is an annual town-wide event celebrating the many organizations, programs, and
services the Town of Stratford has to offer, bringing together over 150 local vendors, including
entertainment, food trucks, booths, and artists. The event also provides an opportunity for Stratford’s diverse
organizations to educate the public about their functions and support fundraising efforts. Vendor booths and
trucks will line Main Street, allowing residents to stroll through Stratford Center, embracing the beauty of the
town. A DJ and various entertainers will be performing throughout the day.
Please anticipate street closures on Main Street from Church Street to Stratford Avenue.
To learn more about the festival please visit:
www.celebratestratford.com or www.stratfordmainstreetfestival.com.

