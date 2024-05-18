Celebrate the Spirit of Stratford at the Main Street Festival!

Saturday, June 1st

10am – 4pm

STRATFORD, CT – Rain or shine, the Stratford Main Street Festival is back! Join us on Saturday, June 1st, from

10am to 4pm, on Main Street from Stratford Center to Stratford Avenue. Many thanks to The Milford Bank and

the Rotary Club of Stratford for presenting the festival as a community service.

The Main Street Festival is an annual town-wide event celebrating the many organizations, programs, and

services the Town of Stratford has to offer, bringing together over 150 local vendors, including

entertainment, food trucks, booths, and artists. The event also provides an opportunity for Stratford’s diverse

organizations to educate the public about their functions and support fundraising efforts. Vendor booths and

trucks will line Main Street, allowing residents to stroll through Stratford Center, embracing the beauty of the

town. A DJ and various entertainers will be performing throughout the day.

Please anticipate street closures on Main Street from Church Street to Stratford Avenue.

To learn more about the festival please visit:

www.celebratestratford.com or www.stratfordmainstreetfestival.com.