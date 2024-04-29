Stratford News: Brittany Rondeau Wanted for Armed Robbery, Considered Armed and Dangerous

The Stratford Police Department Narcotics and Vice Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Brittany Rondeau, who is the subject of an outstanding felony robbery arrest warrant.

The warrant stems from an incident on March 19, 2024, at the Stratford Motor Inn on 2200 Stratford Avenue, where a victim reported being robbed at gunpoint of a bank bag containing cash and personal belongings by two males and one female.

Following an investigation, two male suspects, Jack Madison and Courtney Estaba, were arrested and charged with various offenses related to the robbery. However, Brittany Rondeau remains at large.

Brittany Rondeau, a white female from Marlborough was born on January 7, 1987, and is wanted for Robbery 1st Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st Degree, Larceny 3rd Degree, and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 3rd Degree.

A court-set bond of $100,000 has been issued for her arrest. Rondeau is described as approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing around 130 pounds, and has distinctive tattoos including a sunflower style tattoo on her right upper arm, a wing/face tattoo on her left upper arm, and a sun style tattoo on the center of her lower back.

In addition to the charges from the Stratford Police Department, Rondeau is also wanted by the Connecticut State Police for Escape from Custody.

She should be considered armed and dangerous. Individuals with information regarding her whereabouts are urged to contact Detective Jon Policano at jpolicano@townofstratford.com. Anonymous tips can be provided to Detective Policano at 475-268-5181.