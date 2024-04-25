Shelton Update in Stabbing

On April 23rd, at approximately 7:45pm, Shelton Police and EMS were called to a residence on Walnut Tree Hill Road for a report of a stabbing. Police arrived and located one victim. The victim was a 35-year-old female. The initial investigation revealed that a male and two females were hanging out at the residence. An argument ensued between the male and the victim. The male then physically assaulted and strangled the victim. The male got a knife and stabbed the victim. The male then got into a vehicle and fled the scene. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the assault and was evaluated by EMS at the scene. Two juvenile teenagers were also at the residence, but were not harmed. Police also determined that one of the teenagers was trying to call 911 to report the incident, but the other adult female on scene was trying to get the phone and prevent the call to police. That adult female, 33-year-old Sarah Graf of Shelton, was arrested and charged with Interfering with an Emergency Call. Follow up investigation identified, Christopher Graham, Age 38, of Shelton as the suspect in this incident. Trumbull Police Patrol Officers conducted a motor vehicle stop of Graham’s vehicle in the parking lot of Best Buy located at 100 Hawley Lane, where he was taken into custody. Graham was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital for self inflicted injuries, where he was treated and released. Graham was processed and charged with Assault 2nd degree, Strangulation 2nd degree, Reckless Endangerment 1 st degree, Risk of Injury, Carrying a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct.

Post navigation