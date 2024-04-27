Fairfield News: Theft from Vehicles and Firearm Possession Arrest Made



In Fairfield, CT, on April 25, 2024, around 5:40 AM, the Fairfield Police Department responded to reports of car alarms in the Ann Street and Nichols Street area, where two males wearing face masks were spotted on bicycles. Earlier, at approximately 1:36 AM, similar reports emerged of two males attempting vehicle entries in the Penfield Road vicinity. Officers, upon expanding their search, sighted two individuals matching the description in the 500 block of Post Road, who then entered a McDonald’s. When approached by a uniformed officer, both fled, but one, identified as Nazareth Sinclair of Bridgeport, CT, was apprehended hiding under a vehicle in the Stop & Shop parking lot. Sinclair was found in possession of a firearm and items linking him to local larcenies, along with multiple arrest warrants, including those from Fairfield. Charged with various offenses, Sinclair was held on $95,000 bond and transported to Bridgeport Superior Court.

Sergeant Michael Stahl, Fairfield Police Department, can provide further information at (203) 254-4844 or via email at mstahl@fairfieldct.org. Residents with relevant information or surveillance footage are encouraged to contact the Fairfield Police Department at (203) 254-4840. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Fairfield PD mobile app, by texting “FPDCT” plus the message to 847411 (Tip411), or online at fpdct.com/tips.