Department of Public Works Announces Paving Program Underway

Westport, CT – The Public Works Department announced today that the Town’s Spring Paving Program will begin on Monday, May 13, weather permitting. The program will continue through the end of May until mid-June, paving the following Town roadways, though not necessarily in this order:

Brookside Drive

Evergreen Avenue

Evergreen Parkway

Kings Highway North

Crawford Road

Hillandale Lane

East Main Street

Rainey Lane

Pioneer Road

Maple Avenue South

Greenbrier Road

Church Street North

Pleasant Valley Lane

Brightfield Lane

Imperial Avenue

Green’s Farms Road

Morningside Drive North

Questions regarding the project can be referred to the Public Works Office at (203) 341-1120.