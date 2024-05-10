Department of Public Works Announces Paving Program Underway

Westport, CT – The Public Works Department announced today that the Town’s Spring Paving Program will begin on Monday, May 13, weather permitting. The program will continue through the end of May until mid-June, paving the following Town roadways, though not necessarily in this order:
Brookside Drive
Evergreen Avenue
Evergreen Parkway
Kings Highway North
Crawford Road
Hillandale Lane
East Main Street
Rainey Lane
Pioneer Road
Maple Avenue South
Greenbrier Road
Church Street North
Pleasant Valley Lane
Brightfield Lane
Imperial Avenue
Green’s Farms Road
Morningside Drive North
Questions regarding the project can be referred to the Public Works Office at (203) 341-1120.