Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Westport

Westport Smash & Grab

ByStephen Krauchick

May 9, 2024

On May 9, 2024 at approximately 3:10 PM, Westport Police responded to Lux,Bond, and Green at 136 Main Street on a report of a burglary. Employees of the store reported two individuals wearing masks and gloves entered the store with sledgehammers and began smashing display cases. The employees safely retreated to the rear of the store and had no interaction with the suspects. The suspects stole an unknown quantity of jewelry and fled the store running south on Elm Street. They were last seen fleeing the area in a black BMW sedan towards Fairfield on PostRoad East. Westport Police are requesting anyone who may have information on those responsible to contact the Westport Police Detective Bureau at (203)341-6080.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Westport

Westport News: Westport Police Continue to See Stolen Vehicle ActivityWestport News:

May 2, 2024 Alex
Westport

Westport Police Continue to See Stolen Vehicle Activity

May 2, 2024 Alex
Westport

Westport Youth Commission Helps Launch New Student Job Bank

May 1, 2024 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

State News

BLUMENTHAL & LARSON INTRODUCE THE ESSENTIAL CAREGIVERS ACT

May 9, 2024 Alex
Westport

Westport Smash & Grab

May 9, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Police Seek Assistance With Identification

May 9, 2024 Alex
Bridgeport

Mayor Ganim and The City of Bridgeport Announce Grant Funding for Perry Memorial Arch Restoration

May 8, 2024 Alex