Westport Smash & Grab

On May 9, 2024 at approximately 3:10 PM, Westport Police responded to Lux,Bond, and Green at 136 Main Street on a report of a burglary. Employees of the store reported two individuals wearing masks and gloves entered the store with sledgehammers and began smashing display cases. The employees safely retreated to the rear of the store and had no interaction with the suspects. The suspects stole an unknown quantity of jewelry and fled the store running south on Elm Street. They were last seen fleeing the area in a black BMW sedan towards Fairfield on PostRoad East. Westport Police are requesting anyone who may have information on those responsible to contact the Westport Police Detective Bureau at (203)341-6080.

