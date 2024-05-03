Westport News: Westport Police Continue to See Stolen Vehicle ActivityWestport News:

On May 1, 2024, around 11:45 PM, Westport Police responded to a report of two individuals attempting to enter vehicles on Hills Point Road near Compo Beach following a 911 call. Working alongside members of the Bridgeport Auto-Theft Task Force (BATF), they established a perimeter in the area. Two suspect vehicles, previously reported stolen from other jurisdictions, were observed leaving, prompting an attempted traffic stop by Westport Police. However, when the vehicles failed to stop, Westport Police chose not to pursue. BATF members, using unmarked cars, followed one of the suspect vehicles onto I-95, where it was eventually stopped in Stratford. Two juveniles, aged 14 and 17 from Danbury, were apprehended. The juvenile passenger was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 1st and Interfering with an Officer, while the juvenile driver faced charges including Engaging Police in Pursuit, Criminal Attempt to Assault Public Safety Officer, Larceny of Motor Vehicle 1st, and Interfering with an Officer. Both juveniles were released to the custody of their parents pending a court date in Danbury Juvenile Court. Westport Police expressed gratitude to the public for their vigilance in reporting suspicious activity.

The Westport Police Department wants to again bring attention to the stolen vehicle activity that is occurring throughout town. Over the last several weeks, there has been an increase in stolen vehicle attempts, stolen vehicles, and car break-ins. The cars that were stolen or illegally entered had been left unlocked. One recent incident involved five masked individuals that were observed entering a garage and attempting to steal the vehicle inside. The group came to the area in a car which had been stolen from another jurisdiction.

These crimes are being actively investigated by the detective bureau with assistance from the Bridgeport Regional Auto Theft Task Force of which Westport Police is a member. In an effort to combat this uptick the police department will be increasing patrols. There are a number of preventative measures that should be taken to avoid becoming a victim. Everyone in the community should always lock their vehicles and homes. Make sure to double check before going to bed. Additionally, keep exterior lights on and if available utilize surveillance and/or alarm systems. Most importantly, call the police immediately to report any suspicious activity. The department strongly advises against confronting any of these suspects if you observe them on your property. There have been a number of incidents throughout the state where these

individuals have resorted to violence when confronted.