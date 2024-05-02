Westport Police Continue to See Stolen Vehicle Activity



(Westport, CT) The Westport Police Department wants to again bring attention to the stolen vehicle

activity that is occurring throughout town. Over the last several weeks, there has been an increase in

stolen vehicle attempts, stolen vehicles, and car break-ins. The cars that were stolen or illegally entered had been left unlocked. One recent incident involved five masked individuals that were observed entering a garage and attempting to steal the vehicle inside. The group came to the area in a car which had been stolen from another jurisdiction.



These crimes are being actively investigated by the detective bureau with assistance from the Bridgeport Regional Auto Theft Task Force of which Westport Police is a member. In an effort to combat this uptick the police department will be increasing patrols. There are a number of preventative measures that should be taken to avoid becoming a victim. Everyone in the community should always lock their vehicles and homes. Make sure to double check before going to bed. Additionally, keep exterior light on and if available utilize surveillance and/or alarm systems. Most importantly, call the police immediately to report any suspicious activity. The department strongly advises against confronting any of these suspects if you observe them on your property. There have been a number of incidents throughout the state where these

individuals have resorted to violence when confronted.