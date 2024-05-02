Westport Youth Commission Helps Launch New Student Job Bank

Westport, CT –The Westport Youth Commission is proud to announce the launch of a new employment platform specifically for high school students.

Youth Services Program Director Kevin Godburn said, ” Our student leaders pursued a new teen job platform after speaking with their peers who reported having found babysitting, dog-walking, and retail roles through word of mouth or the odd flier nailed to a pole. The Youth Commission wanted to create a new pathway to expand employment opportunities for high school students in Westport.”

Youth Commission member Jake Shufro (SHS ‘26) came up with the project and worked with his peers, speaking to Westport business leaders and stakeholders, researching other community job banks, and testing various options before landing on Greenwich-based QuadJobs as Westport’s new Student Job Bank platform which is launching just in time for the summer.

“Quadjobs was chosen because it has a student and employer review process. It is more organized and structured, requiring specific information to make postings.” Shufro said. “It encourages a diverse range of students to sign up for job opportunities, and it takes a community-based approach to local employment.”

Quadjob caters to high school students by vetting employers and job seekers to ensure the jobs are legitimate and safe for students. Students and employers are encouraged to utilize the site via the Youth Commission website to download the mobile app. Student Job Bank. It is free for all work-eligible high school students in Westport who register at WYC Students with their school-based email account and complete a parent consent form. Students create a personalized job profile, allowing them to manage their job search in one convenient location.

Quadjobs welcomes public and private businesses, including a household looking or a Saturday night babysitter, to list employment opportunities on their easy-to-use site by going to WYC Employers

Household employers pay a $10 fee for a one-time post or $50/year for unlimited posts. An introductory free post is available using the code “Free10” or a 50% discount for unlimited posts using the promotional code “gowestport”

Businesses pay $100/year for unlimited posts and can receive an introductory 50% off the subscription using the code “westportbiz.”

Quadjobs notes that 10% of the proceeds will be donated back to the community.

Matthew Mandell, RTM member and President of the Westport Chamber of Commerce, says, “This is a great resource for the community. Not only does it fill a need for businesses, it also gives our students employment, a stream of revenue, and work experience, which is a building block of any future entrepreneurship.”

The Westport Youth Commission, comprised of 15 students and 15 adults, is responsible for promoting the positive development needs and interests of young people in Westport, encouraging programs, and developing resources to respond to these needs.

According to Andrew Colabella, RTM District 4 Representative, “Students in government for Westport are shaping the future for in the representation of their peers, paving the way for success in employment. I have yet to see another Town anywhere in the state with such involvement and commitment from students with a large government voice. As a former Youth Commission member back in the Stone Age, twenty years later, commitments and goals are accomplished by assertive, driven students with fiduciary responsibility, commitment, and effective leadership. The commitment to growth is alive.”