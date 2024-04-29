Westport News: Coyote Advisory

(Westport, CT) There have been several coyote attacks on dogs in Westport recently. Fortunately, none of the attacks were fatal. To protect your family pets, take the following measures:

 Supervise your pets while they are out in the yard! Coyotes avoid conflict with humans, so your presence should prevent any problems.

 While out at night with your pets, carry a powerful flashlight and keep tabs on your surroundings.

 Coyotes can be successfully hazed or driven away using noise (high-decibel whistle or air- horn) or thrown objects (balls, sticks, rocks).

 If you are walking a small pet and see a coyote, pick the pet up. Any time you are with your pet and see a coyote, give them a wide berth. You should gradually retreat but maintain situational awareness (keep eyes on) and be assertive and noisy (yelling or using whistle).

 While at home, a fenced enclosure is the best way to prevent unexpected wildlife encounters. Deer fences are designed to keep out deer, but they do a poor job of excluding smaller species (like coyotes). Coyotes and other animals can often slip under deer fences.

 Motion-sensitive lights can help alert homeowners to wild intruders at night and can help deter coyotes.

 Pets smaller than 30 pounds are at serious risk from coyotes, but coyotes will tussle with larger pets on occasion. Even larger pets will benefit from supervision.

 It is important to remember that coyotes can be active day or night. Coyotes are now found throughout North America. They are an adaptable and opportunistic canid.

Statistically, they pose very little risk to humans. There have been only two recorded fatal attacks by 2 coyotes on humans in the last 100 years in North America. But as we know, they do pose a risk to our pets.