Westport News: First Selectwoman Announces Fire Chief Appointment

Deputy Chief Marsan Named Chief

Westport, CT – First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker announced today that she has appointed Deputy Chief Nick Marsan as the Fire Chief for the Town of Westport Fire Department (WFD) effective July 1, 2024. Nick will assume this role as successor to Mark Amatrudo, who has served the Town as Interim Fire Chief since July 1, 2023.

About Nick Marsan:

Nick Marsan has been a member of the Westport Fire Department since 2007, currently serving as Deputy Chief, and as the Town’s Emergency Management Director. He has extensive experience in emergency operations, fire safety, and public administration. He began his career as a professional firefighter assigned to Platoon 3 after graduating from the Connecticut Fire Academy Class #41. He served as a firefighter for nine years before being promoted to Fire Inspector and then to Engine Company Lieutenant, stationed primarily at Station 4 in Saugatuck.

A state-certified Fire Marshal and EMT, Nick also holds several national fire service certifications, including Fire Service Instructor III and Fire Officer III. His commitment to public safety has been noted on numerous occasions. He is the recipient of two Westport Rotary Public Protection & Safety Awards, and several department awards including three-unit citations, the John H. Gallagher Award for outstanding service, and the Turker Aksoy Award for outstanding patient care. Additionally, he has served the communities of Norwalk and Darien as a Fire Inspector and is a State Fire Instructor for the New York Office of Fire Prevention and Control. He was the elected president of the Westport Uniformed Firefighters Association, Local 1081 for ten years.

Nick is a veteran of the US Army and the CT Army National Guard and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2010 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for Valor for his actions during operations.

Nick holds two Master’s degrees—one in History from Western Connecticut State University and another in Public Administration and Emergency Management from Sacred Heart University. He is a graduate of Fairfield College Preparatory School. Nick recently completed the National Fire Service Staff and Command Course in Annapolis, Maryland.

“I am excited to lead the men and women of the Westport Fire Department,” Nick said. “I am honored by the trust placed in me and I look forward to continuing our department’s dedication to outstanding service to the residents and guests of the Town of Westport.”

First Selectwoman Tooker stated, “Nick has the proven ability and expertise to seamlessly and effectively take over the role as Chief. He has a breadth of knowledge, skill, experience, and understanding that will ensure that the current high standards of safety and efficiency will be maintained in the Westport Fire Department. I have every confidence that he will flourish and excel in this leadership role.”