Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Westport

Traffic Advisory – 2024 Memorial Day Parade

ByAlex

May 25, 2024

The 2024 Memorial Day Parade will be taking place this coming Monday, May 27, 2024. To ensure a
safe event for both participants and spectators, there will be several road closures from approximately
8:30am-11:00am.


The following roads will be affected by this road closure:
 Riverside Ave between Treadwell and Post Rd
 Post Rd between Sylvan Rd and Compo Rd N
 Wilton Rd between Kings Hwy N and Post Rd
 Myrtle Ave between Post Rd E and Myrtle Ave
Motorists should expect significant delays and should avoid the area during the time of the parade.
Once the roads are re-opened, motorists are reminded to use caution while traveling through downtown
Westport as there will be significant pedestrian traffic.

By Alex

Related Post

Westport

Westport News: First Selectwoman Announces Fire Chief Appointment

May 21, 2024 Alex
Westport

Department of Public Works Announces Paving Program Underway

May 10, 2024 Alex
Westport

Westport Smash & Grab

May 9, 2024 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Valley

Seymour News: Apartment Complex Fire

May 25, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck

May 25, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk News: Arrest made for Elder Abuse

May 25, 2024 Alex
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Shots Fired

May 25, 2024 Stephen Krauchick