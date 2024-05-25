Traffic Advisory – 2024 Memorial Day Parade

The 2024 Memorial Day Parade will be taking place this coming Monday, May 27, 2024. To ensure a
safe event for both participants and spectators, there will be several road closures from approximately
8:30am-11:00am.
The following roads will be affected by this road closure:
Riverside Ave between Treadwell and Post Rd
Post Rd between Sylvan Rd and Compo Rd N
Wilton Rd between Kings Hwy N and Post Rd
Myrtle Ave between Post Rd E and Myrtle Ave
Motorists should expect significant delays and should avoid the area during the time of the parade.
Once the roads are re-opened, motorists are reminded to use caution while traveling through downtown
Westport as there will be significant pedestrian traffic.