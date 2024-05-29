Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Westport

WESTPORT PBA SCHOLARSHIP FOUNDATIONAWARDS SCHOLARSHIPS TO STUDENTS

ByAlex

May 29, 2024

The Westport Police Benevolent Association (PBA) Scholarship Foundation is proud to announce that it has awarded scholarships to twenty-two students attending college in the fall semester. The WPBA Scholarship Foundation is forever indebted to the organization’s founders and principal donors, Joan Poster and the late Dennis Poster. Joan Poster’s continued support and generosity is the reason the Foundation continues to flourish. The Wilbur scholarship is awarded to Westport officer’s children.

The college applicants must complete community service and have an average grade point average of 3.0. All this year’s applicants successfully met the criteria. The Wilbur Scholarship was granted to the following students: Zoe Koskinas, Samuel and Jonathan Wolf, Madison Hayes and Gabrielle Hayes, Brandon Smith, Ava Wooldridge, Olivia and Grace Biagiotti, Sara Sabin, Samantha Sabin, and Joseph Sabin, Meghan Velky, Jaden Aliberti, Emma and Jacqueline Kelley, Alexis Broderick, April Nowinski and Edward Nowinski and Zachary Benson. In addition, the Foundation awards the Deputy Chief John Anastasia and the Chief Bill Stefan Scholarships to a Staples senior who is entering college in the fall with focused studies on law or a law enforcement related field. The scholarships acknowledge both community relations and athletic accomplishments. This year, Kervin Joseph, was awarded the Deputy Chief John Anastasia Scholarship and Juan Nieves, Jr., was awarded the Chief Bill Stefan Scholarship.

All recipients received a scholarship in the amount of $2,000.00. The Westport PBA Scholarship Foundation wishes to congratulate and commend these students for their dedication to community engagement and their academic accomplishments.

