Westport

Westport Traffic Advisory

ByAlex

May 31, 2024


(Westport, CT) The Westport Police Department advises all residents and motorists that the
Greens Farms area will be impacted by the running of the Fairfield Half Marathon on Sunday June 2,
2024 around 8:15 am – 10:15 am on Westport Roads on the Southeast side of town.
Runners will enter Westport on Greens Farms Road at the Fairfield town line, continuing to New
Creek Road and on to Beachside Avenue before exiting into Southport.
Through traffic will be stopped or severely limited while runners make their way through town.
Motorists should anticipate heavy delays due to road closures along the race route. Race organizers
state runners will enter town at approximately 8:15 am and be off Westport streets by 10:15am.
The race route runs for three miles on Westport roads. Westport emergency personnel will be
stationed inside the route area to respond to any emergencies with minimal delays.
Please consider alternate routes if you must pass through the area. Residents along the route should
expect that it will be difficult to get in or out of driveways during times of heavy runner presence.

