Bridgeport Leaders Announce Plan to Increase Public School Funding

Mayor Ganim and Council Leaders Announce Plan to Further Increase Local Funding to Bridgeport Public Schools

Bridgeport, CT – Today, Mayor Ganim and Council leaders announced a plan in consultation with Superintendent Avery and the help of the Bridgeport state legislative delegation to significantly increase local funding to the Bridgeport Public Schools. The proposal increases Mayor Ganim’s previous commitment of $10 million local dollars over two years to $12 million, and accelerates the funding increase so that $10 million of that funding would be received by the Board of Education this upcoming fiscal year. Additionally, the proposal allocates the $10 million of new state aid from the State Mohegan-Pequot Fund to the Board of Education.

Combined with a $15 million increase in state Educational Cost Sharing (ECS) funding, the Board of Education would receive a combined $35 million in new funding next fiscal year between state and local funding increases.

“This plan is the result of true partnership among my administration, the state delegation, the City Council, Superintendent Avery, and the school board,” stated Mayor Ganim. “We are doubling down on the new aid secured by our delegation in Hartford by putting our local resources to work for our biggest priority—our youth. This collective effort is truly historic, and a strong signal that we are supporting Dr. Avery and the Board at all levels of government as they work to resolve issues within the school district.”

In a joint statement, Council President Herron and Budget Co-Chairs Newton and Ortiz stated, “We have many competing priorities as we craft the City budget, but none are more important than educating our children. Therefore, we are redirecting our new state aid to the school system, as well as significantly increasing our local commitment to the BOE. We will make this commitment while also supporting the largest mill rate drop in the City’s history.”

“The Bridgeport delegation is proud to have delivered a historic $25 million in state aid that will help the Bridgeport Public Schools. On behalf of the delegation, I am encouraged to see the City of Bridgeport, through the leadership of the Mayor and City Council, also make historic investments in our public schools,” stated State Rep. Christopher Rosario, Chair of the Bridgeport state delegation. “We look forward to continuing to work in strong partnership with the City and Board of Education to ensure that every child in Bridgeport had access to a high quality education.”

Superintendent Avery stated, “I am extremely pleased to have the strong support of Mayor Ganim, the delegation, and Council members as we work to improve our school district. This new state and local aid will save many essential jobs and prevent us from making decisions that would devastate our school system. I look forward to continuing this partnership in the years to come as we continue to make progress and reform district operations.”

If accepted by the Budget and Appropriations Committee, the proposal will advance to the full City Council on Tuesday evening for a final vote.