“Look For The Helpers”

Jun 8, 2024

Mr. Rogers, inspired by his mother’s wisdom, often reminded us to “look for the helpers” during times of crisis. This timeless advice was exemplified by Bridgeport’s own Joe Gritts. Known for his work as a social media content producer, Joe was traveling back to town when he encountered a severe accident on I-95 in Westport. Despite his camera typically capturing his every move, Joe’s immediate response to the gravity of the situation was to offer assistance to those in need.

His actions underscore an important lesson: in the face of adversity, the presence of compassionate individuals—helpers—can make all the difference. Joe’s instinctual decision to help, prioritizing human compassion over his professional habit of documenting everything, reminds us all to look for and be inspired by the helpers when we witness serious events unfold.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

