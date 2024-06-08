Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Westport

Update on I-95 Crash

ByStephen Krauchick

Jun 7, 2024

Westport firefighters responded to a report of a car crash with injuries on I-95 Northbound between exits 17 and 18. The initial dispatch included Engine 4, Engine 5, Rescue 3, and the Shift Commander.

Engine 4 arrived first and found a heavily damaged vehicle pinned under the guard rail with one person still inside. The crew performed an initial assessment of the patient, set up a protective hose line, and helped stabilize the vehicle. Rescue 3 and Engine 5 then arrived and stabilized the vehicle further. They used hydraulic and battery-operated rescue tools, known as the “Jaws of Life,” to free the trapped driver.

The occupant was freed from the vehicle in 12 minutes, and Westport Emergency Medical Services (WEMS) took over patient care and transported the person to the hospital.

During the incident, Engine 2 was called in for extra manpower. The Connecticut State Police (CSP) were on the scene to investigate and manage traffic. The last fire unit left the scene at 9:50 PM.

