Bridgeport News: Police Apprehend Armed Suspect

ByAlex

May 10, 2024

On the evening of Monday, May 6th at 4:04 pm, the Bridgeport Police Department responded to a Shot-Spotter activation indicating one round fired on the 200th block of Granfield Ave. Upon arrival, multiple police units began searching for both potential victims and suspects. A resident reported seeing a vehicle speeding away and a person dressed in all black firing a single shot before fleeing towards Success Village on foot. Officers found several children and citizens outdoors due to the pleasant weather. Shortly after, they apprehended a suspicious individual, later identified as 28-year-old Garfield Brown from Bridgeport, who was altering his appearance by removing clothing and a face mask. Brown was found in possession of three firearms, including a 9mm Sig Sauer with a 17-round magazine, a 9mm Heckler and Koch with a 10-round magazine, and a 38-caliber Taurus 856. A spent casing matching the shot detected by Shot-Spotter was recovered at the scene. Brown admitted to consuming THC and alcohol. He faced charges including illegal discharge of a weapon, carrying a firearm under the influence, reckless endangerment, risk of injury to a child, breach of peace, and illegal possession of a large capacity magazine. He was assigned a $25,000.00 bond.

