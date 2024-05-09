Bridgeport News: Police Seek Assistance With Identification

The Bridgeport Police Department’s Homicide Unit is attempting to identify the adult males pictured here. They are wanted for firearm offenses only, related to the robbery/double homicide at an illegal gambling establishment at Stratford Ave. and Logan St. on March 30th, 2024.

There are no arrest warrants at this time. This is solely a request for assistance in identification. These persons frequent the East End of Bridgeport. They are to be considered armed and dangerous. This alert is part of a continuing and comprehensive investigation into all aspects of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detective Keith Hanson at (203) 581-5243.

