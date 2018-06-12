Congress Street Bridge Replacement Nears

#Bridgeport CT– State and local officials gathered at the site of the Congress Street bridge for an announcement by Congressman Jim Himes. He said that the House bipartisanly passed the Water Resources Development Act of 2018 (WRDA). This bill included language to deauthorize navigation of the Pequonnock River north of Congress Street Bridge. Himes said this is an important piece of legislation since a replacement bridge would not cost as much as a bridge that had to open like the previous bridge.

The bridge became stuck in 1997 during Mayor Joesph Ganim’s first term as mayor. In a Connecticut Post article written by Brian Lockhart in 2016 reported that Ganim had pledged to rebuild the bridge. It is one step closer today. The US Senate still needs to pass the water resource act. Although funding has been budgeted it is far from a ribbon cutting Himes said.

The bridge is an important link to downtown for Bridgeport’s east side. Fire Chief Thode was on hand and the new bridge will cut down on response times for both medical and fire calls.