9:39pm–#Fairfield CT– Star Fuels at the corner of Jennings and Black Rock Turnpike was just robbed. Not far from my house I looked out the door to see a white male in all black run down Longfellow Road (yes I called the police). Police have a heavy police presence in the area. Star Fuels and Stratfield Mobil was plagued with robberies at the beginning of the year. That suspect was captured by police.