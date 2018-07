12:44pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police at Kossuth near Crescent Street were fired upon or had gunshots directed in their direction. Two suspects fled in a silver or gray vehicle had a head start on the officers and was able to flee onto I-95. A short time later state police located a vehicle on I-95 matching the description and engaged in a pursuit with them. The pursuit came to an end on Prospect Street just outside of state police headquarters. One suspects were taken into custody.