Bridgeport Wants To Get The Lead Out

#Bridgeport, CT – On July 15, 2018 the City of Bridgeport submitted a request to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the release of the Lead Paint Hazard Control Grant in the amount of $2,500,000.00 for a three (3) year program and is authorized by Section 1011 of the Residential Lead Based Paint Hazard Reduction Act of 1992 (Title X of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1992, 42 U.S.C. 4852) and funding is provided by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2017 (Public Law 115-31), approved May 5, 2017. The Healthy Homes Supplement funding is authorized under Section 502 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1970 (12 U.S.C. 1701z-2). These funds will also include the Healthy Homes Supplemental grant award in the amount of $375,000.00 and a Community Development Block Grant in the amount of $25,022.00, bringing the total program funding to $ 3,200,022.00

The period will commence in January of 2018 and end December 2021 and will be named the Bridgeport Lead Hazard Control, hereafter referred to as BLHC, for the purpose of lead hazard control reduction activities and minor rehabilitation on residential properties within the FEMA designated 100-year floodplain areas. The BLHC will be implemented in targeted census tracts throughout the City. These areas have been identified by zip codes: 06604, 06607 and 06608.

The BLHC program was developed to address the prevalence of lead based paint in its older housing stock and to encourage the creation of healthy, lead safe housing in Bridgeport. BLHC is an intervention and prevention program that incorporates lead inspections and risk assessments, Healthy Homes assessments, and low cost interim controls and remediation and abatement activities with community outreach, lead screening, and family, landlord and contractor education and training to identify and treat children six (6) and under with EBLL above 5ug/dl and to protect all children from the serious effects of lead poisoning. During the grant period, the BLHC program will strive to inspect and enroll 200 eligible, privately owned housing units and provide lead hazard control servicers in 150 housing units. Units enrolled in the BLHC program will be in the housing where low-income property owners/tenants meet HUD guidelines reside. Priority will be given to units where children six years of age of younger reside and units will be further prioritized based on state reported elevated blood lead levels in children. All units inspected for lead will also undergo a full Healthy Homes assessment. The City expects that it will undertake healthy homes intervention in 150 units. For units in need of small or moderate interventions like installation of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, integrated pest control management, installation of safety locks, the City estimates a cost of $1,500 per unit. Units in need of significant or larger interventions like replacement of non-lead doors, mold or asbestos removal, floor repairs and porch repairs, are expected to average $3,500 per unit. BLHC, administered by the City’s Department of Health and Social Services, creates and strengthens collaborations with the State of Connecticut and between multiple city departments, faith and community based organizations, schools and local nonprofit organizations. The City of Bridgeport’s Department of Health and Social Services has administered lead poisoning prevention interventions since 1978. Coordinated efforts by program staff and recruited community partners will result in lead awareness education being provided to more than 5,000 people throughout the grant cycle. All outreach material will be culturally and linguistically sensitive to assure comprehension through the many diverse communities. A comprehensive lead inspection will be conducted in units where children with elevated blood lead levels have been identified, in the homes where child reside, in the of pregnant women. No specific properties have been selected to date. All selected properties will meet HUD guidelines. Samplings of lead paint levels will include, XRF readings, dust wipe test, soil testing, and a water sample per State of Connecticut regulations that govern the presence, condition, repair, export and disposal of lead contaminated waste.

The proposed hazard control activities to be funded under these program(s) are categorically excluded from the National Environmental Policy Act requirements, but subject to compliance with some of the environmental laws and authorities listed at § 58.5 of 24 CFR Part 58. In accordance with 58.15, a tiered review process has been structured, whereby some environmental laws and authorities have been reviewed and studied for the intended target area(s) listed above. Other applicable environmental laws and authorities will be complied with, when individual projects are ripe for review. Specifically, the target area(s) has/have been studied and compliance with the following laws and authorities have been established in this Tier 1 review: Floodplain Management, Coastal Barriers Resource Act, and Coastal Zone Management Act. Copies of the compliance worksheets are available at the address below.

An Environmental Review Record (ERR) that documents the environmental determinations for this project, and more fully describes the tiered review process cited above, is on file at The City of Bridgeport Health Department, Bridgeport Lead Hazard Control, 999 Broad Street, Bridgeport, CT 06604, and may be examined or copied, for a fee, weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the City of Bridgeport Health Department, Bridgeport Lead Hazard Control, 999 Broad Street, Bridgeport, CT 06604. All comments received by July 15th will be considered by the City of Bridgeport prior to authorizing submission of a Request for Release of Funds and Environmental Certification to HUD.

The City of Bridgeport certifies to HUD that Joseph P. Ganim, in his official capacity as Mayor of Bridgeport, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities, and allows the City of Bridgeport to utilize federal funds and implement the Program.

HUD will consider objections to its release of funds and the City of Bridgeport certification for a period of fifteen days following either the anticipated submission date July 15h or HUD’s actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if the objections are on one of the following bases: (a) that the Certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Bridgeport; (b) the City of Bridgeport has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58; (c) the City of Bridgeport has committed funds or incurred costs not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58), and may be addressed to HUD as follows: Karen M. Griego, Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes, Program Environmental Clearance Officer, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, 500 Gold Ave SW, 7th Floor, Suite 7301, Albuquerque, NM 87103-0906. Potential objectors may contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection/comment period.