Bridgeport News: Mayor Bans Ghost Guns

#Bridgeport CT– The press release said: “Mayor Ganim joined Bridgeport Polie Chief Perez, CT Against Gun Violence along with members of the State Delegation and Bridgeport City Council to take a stand for gun safety & legislation by signing a city ordinance banning 3-D printed weapons and ghost guns in Bridgeport”. However, the legislation signed today by Mayor Joe Ganim puts a $250 fine on the possession of a ghost gun. This does not include 3-D printed guns. The legislators are hoping for a statewide ban next year.