8:49pm–UPDATE: I’m sad to report this was a fatality. The pedestrian was found between the north and southbound median by state police. Expect delays in the area as police conduct the investigation. Police are looking for a tri-axel construction style pick-up truck in the crash.

8:09pm–#Bridgeport CT–#cttraffic– Police are investigating a possibility of a pedestrian being hit on Route 8/25 northbound near exit 5 possibly by a pickup construction truck. Expect delays in the area.