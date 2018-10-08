Shelton News: 2 Year Old Drowns

11:00AMish–#Shelton CT– On 10/08/2018 at approximately 11:00 AM the Shelton Police Department received a 911 call regarding an unresponsive two-year-old boy. The boy was discovered in the swimming pool by a relative on Copper Penny Lane where he was staying for the day. Shelton Police and EMS responded to the scene and the boy was transported to St Vincent’s Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Initial investigation by Shelton Detectives revealed the boy wondered outside from the house and fell in the pool before he was discovered by a relative, who was babysitting him for the day. The boy resided in Shelton with his parents.

The case remains under investigation.

(Shelton Police Press Release)