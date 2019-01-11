Fire in Bridgeport Affects 2 Businesses And Many Tenants

9:09pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were called to the corner of Wade Street and Wood Avenue for a report of a fire. Firefighters discovered the fire was coming from Bombons Market at 260 Wade Street, not the apartments above as first thought. The firefighters were delayed in their attack as the had to cut open the steel roll up security doors. As soon as the made entry they were able to quickly extinguish the blaze. The fire filled the Peking Restaurant next door with smoke, along with the apartments upstairs. There were no reported injuries. The fire marshal was called in to investigate the cause of the fire.