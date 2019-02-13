1:04PM–#Bridgeport, CT- At 1:24pm fire units responded to a structure fire at 135-141 Madison Avenue. The initial 3-story housing structure on fire subsequently became a 3-alarm fire that affected the adjacent structure which also had to be evacuated. Units reported heavy fire on the second and third floors. Bridgeport Fire Department safely cleared and evacuated all tenants to the outside of the homes. A GBT bus served as a temporary warming shelter for displaced residents. Bridgeport Fire Department quickly worked on controlling and putting out the fire. Both buildings sustained severe fire and water damage. Approximately 31 people were evacuated, and all are now temporarily displaced at this time.

The landlord of both housing structures has responded quickly and with compassion. He has offered tenants available temporary housing. The affected residents have also received great support from the America Red Cross who are conducting case management and providing residents with additional resources at this time.

“While we are supportive of the residents living in these homes, we are truly grateful that this fire did not result in loss of life or injuries. Our fire department responded quickly, and everyone is safe,” stated Ganim.

Mayor Ganim is asking anyone who would like to provide assistance to please donate gift cards that will be given to the families who lost all of their possessions today. You can bring a gift card from Target, Walmart, or Visa/Mastercard/American Express card. Anyone wishing to donate may bring gift cards to the front desk of Margaret Morton Government Center, 999 Board Street, Bridgeport before Friday (2/15/2019) by 3:00pm. The city is not accepting used clothing or other items currently. (Press Release)