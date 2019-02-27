Bridgeport Police Need Your Help

#Bridgeport CT– The Bridgeport Police Detective Bureau is looking to identify the person depicted in the video stepping off the elevator(first individual) of an apartment building on Canal St. in Shelton, CT carrying a backpack. This male is connected to the homicide of Eric Salters which occurred on 1/26/19 at the NETTTS training school. Any person who knows the identity of this male is asked to contact Detective Cintron at 203-581-5227 or call the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS(8477). The second male leaning against the wall holding a cane has already been identified.