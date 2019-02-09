Fairfield News: Arrest & Pot Recovered In Short Pursuit

6:45PMish–#Fairfield CT– #Bridgeport CT– #K9 Officer Wells was on patrol on Commerce Drive when he recognized a car, the driver wanted for numerous warrants. The driver pulled over and Officer Wells spoke to him briefly when the driver took off on him. A short pursuit into Bridgeport ensued onto Dewey Street, a couple of the side roads and then onto State Street where the driver bailed on foot at Hancock Avenue. Officer Wells quickly apprehended the driver. Police discovered two large bags or marijuana in the vehicle. Makes your eyes red just looking at it!