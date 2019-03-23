Bridgeport News: Man Shot 6 Times

2019-03-31 @ 11:51pm– Bridgeport Police Chief AJ Perez said that a 31-year-old man was shot six times at Wheeler and Harvard Street and is in critical condition at Bridgeport Hospital. The chief confirmed that a woman was in the backseat of the car feeding her baby when the shots rang out. The shooter had no regard for the child the chief said. A total of 17 shots were fired in what police say was a targeted attack, the shooter called the victim by his nickname. The chief said “amazingly the woman and the baby in the backseat were not hurt.

Noticias de Bridgeport: Hombre herido 6 veces.

2019-03-31 @ 11:51pm – El jefe de policía de Bridgeport, AJ Perez, dijo que un hombre de 31 años fue herido por disparos seis veces en las Calles Wheeler y Harvard y está en estado crítico en el hospital de Bridgeport. El jefe confirmó que una mujer estaba en el asiento trasero del carro alimentando a su bebé cuando los disparos empesaron. La persona no tenía ninguna consideración por el niño el jefe dijo. Un total de 17 disparos fueron despedidos en lo que la policía dice que fue un ataque dirigido, el tirador llamó a la víctima por su apodo. El jefe dijo “la mujer y el bebé en el asiento trasero no estaban heridos.”