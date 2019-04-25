Bridgeport Police Contract Agreed Upon

BRIDGEPORT, CT – Mayor Ganim announced today that the city’s Department of Labor has reached a contract agreement with the Bridgeport Police Union Local, 1159. This agreement is a fair compensation for the police officers and in the best of the City. The City also extended these terms of the contract an additional year to June 30, 2021 which will eliminate incurring additional expenses related to negotiating a new contract.

New terms of the agreement that are a cost savings or will increase revenue for the city include:

Article 37.2 (B) – An increased police surcharge rate from $10.00 to $17.00 per hour. This increase brings additional revenue to the City and helps to offset the City’s share of costs associated with CMERS.

Article 25 – Minimum Pay for Call Back and Off-Duty Arrests and Off-Duty Court.

The City has also reduced the call back pay from a mandatory (8) hours to a (4) hour minimum. This not only saves the City costs associated with overtime pay but also reduces unnecessary overtime.

Article 11.4 – This helps the City expedite the disciplinary process preventing Officers from being out of work on paid leave for an extended period of time, reducing costs incurred by the City.

“I am very happy that this contract agreement has been resolved in a fair and equitable way for all parties. A number of the points that were agreed to in this contract will go a long way towards meeting our collective challenges,” stated Mayor Ganim.

