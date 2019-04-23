Trumbull News: Woman Left Children Alone In Car

#Trumbull CT– On Tuesday, April 16, Trumbull Police charged a Bridgeport woman for leaving her children unattended in a motor vehicle that was parked at the Hawley Lane Mall. A passerby observed two small children that were left unattended, which led to the arrest of Yonneisha Reed, 29 years old of Bridgeport. Reed’s two children, ages two and four, were left inside of a 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander, which was parked in the Hawley Lane mall parking lot.

At approximately 5:40 p.m., a Trumbull officer was flagged down to check on the children, and observed the children in car seats playing on a cell phone. The car door was unlocked, and the officer checked on their welfare at which time Reed arrived stating that she had only been away for five minutes while she was in the store. Reed was advised that children that young could not be left unattended for any length of time. She was charged with two counts of Leaving a Child Under 12 Unattended in a Motor Vehicle and was released on a Promise to Appear in court on April 29th

