Trumbull Student Receives Community Service Volunteer Award

#Trumbull CT– On Friday, April 5th, Trumbull Police Chief Michael Lombardo presented Madison Middle School 8 th grader, Amanda Lepore, with a Community Service Volunteer Award. This was to acknowledge her fundraising efforts to purchase stuffed animals for kids in crisis. Amanda, who is a member of the National Junior Honor Society at Madison Middle School, was assigned to create a Community Service Project. Amanda wanted to help children who may be going through a tough time but was not exactly sure how she could do that. Amanda then contacted the Trumbull Police Department to determine if her idea was something that she would be allowed to do.

Amanda met with Officer Fedor who strongly supported and welcomed her idea. Amanda then contacted her family and friends to seek donations for the stuffed animals that could be given to those kids in crisis. Everyone who she asked for assistance was willing to participate in her project. Amanda then set up an appointment to deliver the animals to the Trumbull Police Department, and that was when Chief Lombardo decided to thank her and present her with the certificate and award. Due to Amanda’s efforts, an officer will now have stuffed animals available to help comfort children during difficult situations that they may encounter. Madison Middle School has a School Resource Officer assigned throughout the school year, to aid in the safety of the school, teach various safety issues, and get to know the students and faculty.

Un estudiante de Trumbull recibe un premio voluntario de servicio comunitario

#Trumbull CT–El viernes 5 de abril, el jefe de la policía de Trumbull, Michael Lombardo, presentó a la escuela secundaria Madison 8º, Amanda Lepore, con un premio de voluntariado de servicio comunitario. Esto fue para reconocer sus esfuerzos de recaudación de fondos para comprar animales de peluche para niños en crisis. Amanda, que es miembro de la sociedad nacional Júnior de honor de la escuela secundaria Madison, fue asignada para crear un proyecto de servicio comunitario. Amanda quería ayudar a los niños que podrían estar pasando por un momento difícil, pero no estaba exactamente seguro de cómo podía hacerlo. Amanda se puso en contacto con el Departamento de policía de Trumbull para determinar si su idea era algo que se le permitiría hacer.

Amanda se reunió con el oficial Fedor, que apoyó firmemente y dio la bienvenida a su idea. Amanda luego contactó a su familia y amigos para buscar donaciones para los animales de peluche que se podrían dar a los niños en crisis. Todos los que ella pidió ayuda estaban dispuestos a participar en su proyecto. Amanda entonces estableció una cita para entregar los animales al Departamento de policía de Trumbull, y eso fue cuando el jefe Lombardo decidió agradecerle y presentarla con el certificado y el premio. Debido a los esfuerzos de Amanda, un oficial ahora tendrá animales de peluche disponibles para ayudar a consolar a los niños en situaciones difíciles que puedan encontrar. Madison Middle School tiene un funcionario de recursos escolares asignado durante todo el año escolar, para ayudar en la seguridad de la escuela, enseñar varios problemas de seguridad, y conocer a los estudiantes y docentes.