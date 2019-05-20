Bridgeport News: Man With Noose Around Neck Keeps Police Busy

2019-05-20 @ 11:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police were called to the 400 block of Grant Street for a suicidal male. The man ran through backyards on Grant, Prince, and Summerfield Avenue with neighbors reporting his whereabouts and that he had a noose around his neck and it appeared he was cutting himself. Police were able to calm the man on Summerfield Avenue and were able to get him transported to the hospital. Frank Recchia of News 12 reported that there was a significant spike in suicides in Bridgeport and will have a report on it later in the week.