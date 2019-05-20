Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport Police Follow Blood Trail

Posted on Posted in Bridgeport, Lights and Sirens

2019-05-20 @ 11:00PMish– Police received multiple calls from residents in the 400 block of Trumbull Gardens for reports of a bloodied man knocking on doors saying he was shot and needed help.  They also received a report that the man was going to attempt to be driven to the hospital.  When police arrived the did not locate the man but found a fairly large blood trail in between the building near 420 Trumbull Gardens.  Police immediately contacted the hospitals but as of midnight the victim has not been found.

 

