Bridgeport Police Follow Blood Trail

2019-05-20 @ 11:00PMish– Police received multiple calls from residents in the 400 block of Trumbull Gardens for reports of a bloodied man knocking on doors saying he was shot and needed help. They also received a report that the man was going to attempt to be driven to the hospital. When police arrived the did not locate the man but found a fairly large blood trail in between the building near 420 Trumbull Gardens. Police immediately contacted the hospitals but as of midnight the victim has not been found.