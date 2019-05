2019-05-19 @ 9:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– Witnesses told me they thought a man who was a passenger in an SUV stopped at the light at Park and State Street was allegedly dusted when he began attacking the woman who was driving. They said the SUV was shaking violently during the incident and that it didn’t stop until the woman accidentally backed into the car behind her. Police took the man into custody and then to the hospital for treatment.