2019-05-19 @ 7:44pm–#Bridgeport CT– Apparently washing your mace is not a good idea as a patron at Laundry World at 93 Boston Avenue found out. The patron forgot the mace was in his pockets when it went off during the wash cycle which caused all the patrons to run out of the laundromat with difficulty breathing. Everyone refused medical treatment and firefighters ventilated the building. And you thought you hate it when you run your earbuds in the laundry!