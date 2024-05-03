Barnum Festival Kicks Off

The whip, whistle and watch are the tools necessary for the ringmaster to do her job and kicks off the 2024 Barnum Festival. High school students that are part of the “royal family” receive scholarships. They ranked within the highest 20 percent of their junior class and showcase notable involvement in extracurriculars and volunteerism.

According to the Barnum Festival’s website ” The annual Barnum Festival is a seasonal celebration of the Greater Bridgeport Area and surrounding towns and its tight-knit community. Dating back to 1948, the festival originated to help support local businesses and honor P.T. Barnum—a world-renowned showman and city leader. The Barnum Festival spans several weeks in an effort to build community spirit, enrich the lives of Bridgeport residents, and give back, culminating in a weekend-long Barnum Palooza that hosts parades, concerts, fireworks, and other family-friendly events’.

Camelia Lawrence, MD, FACS was the festival’s first woman of color to serve as ringmaster.