Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Barnum Festival Kicks Off

ByStephen Krauchick

May 3, 2024

The whip, whistle and watch are the tools necessary for the ringmaster to do her job and kicks off the 2024 Barnum Festival. High school students that are part of the “royal family” receive scholarships. They ranked within the highest 20 percent of their junior class and showcase notable involvement in extracurriculars and volunteerism.

According to the Barnum Festival’s website ” The annual Barnum Festival is a seasonal celebration of the Greater Bridgeport Area and surrounding towns and its tight-knit community. Dating back to 1948, the festival originated to help support local businesses and honor P.T. Barnum—a world-renowned showman and city leader. The Barnum Festival spans several weeks in an effort to build community spirit, enrich the lives of Bridgeport residents, and give back, culminating in a weekend-long Barnum Palooza that hosts parades, concerts, fireworks, and other family-friendly events’.

Camelia Lawrence, MD, FACS was the festival’s first woman of color to serve as ringmaster.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Armed Robbery

May 2, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Senator Gaston Leads Passage of Legislation to Protect Bridgeport Kids

May 2, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Grenade Found On Street

May 2, 2024 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Barnum Festival Kicks Off

May 3, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Update on I-95 Tanker Accident. Sections of I-95 to remain closed until at least Monday.

May 3, 2024 Alex
Fairfield

Fairfield news: MVA Causes Merritt Shutdown by Exit 44Fairfield news:

May 3, 2024 Alex
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Armed Robbery

May 2, 2024 Stephen Krauchick