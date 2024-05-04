Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport police seize an illegal stolen firearm while investigating a report of shots fired.

May 3, 2024

On May 1, 2024, Bridgeport Police Officers responded to a Shotspotter Activation in the area of the 100 block of Cleveland Avenue for two shots fired. Shotspotter is a gunshot detection technology that uses sophisticated acoustic sensors to detect, locate, and alert law enforcement agencies regarding gunfire incidents in real time.  As officers arrived on scene, a preliminary investigation revealed a male suspect running on Madison Avenue. Officers immediately converged and searched the area and located a suspect who appeared to be sweating and hypervigilant walking on Madison Avenue. A subsequent pat down of the suspect yielded a loaded black Glock 43 (9mm) firearm loaded with 8 live rounds and one in the chamber. The firearm was reported stolen out of Henrico County Virginia and the suspect identified as 18-year-old Julio Martins out of Massachusetts also had no valid permit to carry. Evidence was also secured at the scene.

