Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Early Morning Monday Robbery

Posted on Posted in Bridgeport, Lights and Sirens

2019-06-10 @ 4:40AM–Police were called on a report of a robbery.  The victims reported that 3 males were approached by a female offering to go for drinks.  The female got into a vehicle with a male driver and the three males followed them to several locations.  The male driver got out of the vehicle and went to the victims car with a firearm drawn.  The male took the victims to the rear yard of a house on Soundview Avenue where he and the female took all of the victim’s belongings at gunpoint.  The responsible assailants are reported to be a black male, short and slim.  The female is described to be a Hispanic female, short and stout.  The responsible parties fled in a blue Nissan Altima on Soundview Avenue towards Chopsey Hill Road.  They also took the victim’s car keys, the vehicle was towed for safekeeping.

 

