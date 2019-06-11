Bridgeport News: Early Morning Monday Robbery

2019-06-10 @ 4:40AM–Police were called on a report of a robbery. The victims reported that 3 males were approached by a female offering to go for drinks. The female got into a vehicle with a male driver and the three males followed them to several locations. The male driver got out of the vehicle and went to the victims car with a firearm drawn. The male took the victims to the rear yard of a house on Soundview Avenue where he and the female took all of the victim’s belongings at gunpoint. The responsible assailants are reported to be a black male, short and slim. The female is described to be a Hispanic female, short and stout. The responsible parties fled in a blue Nissan Altima on Soundview Avenue towards Chopsey Hill Road. They also took the victim’s car keys, the vehicle was towed for safekeeping.

