Bridgeport News: $$ For Low Income Housing

HARTFORD— Senate Chair of the Finance Committee’s Bonding Subcommittee Senator Marilyn Moore (D-Bridgeport) and Senator Dennis Bradley (D-Bridgeport) welcomed funding from the State Bond Commission for Central Connecticut Coast YMCA (CCCY) to assist with the conversion of a building into 11 apartments for homeless and low-income youth in Bridgeport.

CCCY and its Alpha Community Services YMCA branch (Alpha CSY) have long partnered with the State of Connecticut and other community partners to address chronic homelessness in Connecticut. While this effort has been very successful, there are some unique groups that continue to experience the trauma of not having a safe, secure place to call home, in particular, young people between the ages of 18-24.

As a result of the State Bond Commission’s approval of a grant of $2,674,604, CCCY will soon be able to move forward with a supportive housing project to meet the needs of these teens and young adults, many of whom have aged out of foster care with no viable path for the future. With this grant, the CCCY and Alpha CSY will rehabilitate an existing building on Boston Avenue in Bridgeport to include eleven efficiency units for youth housing, laundry, computer, and common rooms, and also space for support services. The goal of the support services, which are an integral part of the program, is to improve outcomes for young adults in the areas of self-sufficiency, permanent connections, well-being (social, emotional, and physical), education and/or employment.

“This state funding will help to develop a critical project for young people in Bridgeport who seriously need a helping hand,” said Senator Moore. “As Senate Chair of the Bond Commission, I am proud to secure funding for this important housing undertaking for Bridgeport and to work with the Central Connecticut Coast YMCA. Thanks to the vision and leadership of the YMCA this project will become a reality. I would also like to thank Governor Lamont for his support in delivering this funding to Bridgeport.”

“Having access to a quality home is a fundamental right of human dignity and I am thrilled these funds will be used for this project,” said Senator Bradley. “These funds will have a transformative, positive impact on peoples’ lives in the city.”

“Social responsibility and youth development are at the core of the YMCA’s mission,” stated David Stevenson, President/CEO of the CCCY. “We value the assistance of the State of Connecticut in helping us increase opportunities for young people facing so many challenges without even a roof over their heads.”