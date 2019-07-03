Bridgeport News: Fire On Kossuth Street

2019-07-03 @ 12:04am– #Bridgeport CT– #ctfire–Everyone made it out safely thanks to the help of neighbors and people on the street who saw the fire on the 2nd floor. Firefighters did a thorough check of all the floors and confirmed everyone made it out safely. Firefighters swift response time kept the fire to the second floor and the fire did not extent any neighboring homes. The fire marshal was called to investigate the cause of the fire. The Red Cross has been called to help with accommodations.