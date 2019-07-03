Bridgeport Firefighters Battle 2nd Fire

2019-07-03 @ 1:23am–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters just finished battling a fire on Kossuth Street when they were called out to another fire on Savoy Street. Police were first on the scene and reported to the firefighters heavy fire, the police officer then helped get everyone out of the early morning fire. Firefighters quickly arrived on scene and initiated their attack. There was heavy fire coming from the rear of the multi-family home and the fire quickly went to two alarms. Firefighters conducted a primary and secondary search and confirmed everyone made it out safely. A firefighter I spoke to said the police’s actions contributed there being no deaths or injuries in this large fire. Within forty minutes firefighters had most of the fire out. Within an hour they put in the recall of the fire. The fire marshal was called to investigate the cause of the fire. The Red Cross was called to help assist in immediate needs and housing for 12 adults and 4 children.