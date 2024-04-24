Fairfield Town Hall Meeting on United IlluminatingMonopoles to be Held Tuesday April 30 at 7:30 p.m.



Fairfield, Conn., April 24, 2024— The Town of Fairfield will hold a Town Hall/Public

Information Session on United Illuminating’s plan to install monopoles on the north side of the

railroad tracks on Tuesday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m. at Roger Ludlowe Middle School, 689

Unquowa Road in Fairfield. The meeting is scheduled to share information with Town residents

about the Connecticut Siting Council decision approving the “Hannon-Morissette Alternative,” a

new route for UI’s plan for monopoles that would construct a double-circuit design on the north

side of the Metro-North Railroad tracks.

First Selectman Bill Gerber, Town of Fairfield attorneys, and a panel of intervenors and

impacted organizations will discuss the monopoles and relevant issues, including the appeal in

Superior Court challenging the legality of the Siting Council’s decision to grant UI a Certificate

of Environmental Compatibility and Public Need for the northern route.

There will be a Q&A session after opening remarks where the public can ask about issues such

as UI’s Right of Entry requests, permanent easements on private property, UI’s stated timing on

completing due diligence and design requirements, and bills in the state’s legislature that would

restructure the Siting Council’s makeup, mission, and rules for considering municipalities’

concerns. Speakers that evening may include state Representatives Jennifer Leeper, Cristin

McCarthy Vahey, Sarah Keitt, and state Senator Tony Hwang.

More information can be found on the Town of Fairfield website at News about the UI Monopoles

Project (fairfieldct.org).

