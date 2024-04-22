Shop & Stroll Into Spring Will Take Place on May 2nd!

The Office of Community & Economic Development invites you to join the Town of Fairfield and the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce for the annual “Shop and Stroll into Spring” event on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

Over 20+ participating shops in downtown Fairfield will open at their regular times with extended hours through 9pm offering patrons a time to browse, enjoy light refreshments and to shop local with a variety of in-store promotions to kick-off the spring season as well as shop early for graduation and Mother’s Day gifts!

Join us at the Shop & Stroll into Spring Pre-Event Happy Hour, which will take place at Tablao (52 Sanford Street) on Thursday, May 2nd beginning at 5 p.m. Be sure to stop by and enjoy a variety of food and drink specials before visiting your favorite shops! We will also be giving away free Fairfield Buy Local tote bags with goodies from many of our participating merchants (while supplies last)! All are invited to attend!

In celebration of Earth Day and continued awareness of our beloved wildlife in Town, donations will be collected during this year’s Spring Shop & Stroll on behalf of The Connecticut Audubon Society. The Connecticut Audubon Society’s Fairfield Region is dedicated to protecting birds, other wildlife, and their habitats through conservation, education and advocacy. Representatives from the CT Audubon Society’s Fairfield Nature Center will attend the pre-event happy hour to share more about the work they do in Town. Participating merchants include Apricot Lane, Bailey Jaymes Boutique, Boho PREP, Capri, Ciao Bella, Fairfield Station Wines & Spirits ft. Next Century Spirits, Henry C. Reid & Son Jewelers, Here For You Clothing, In the Mood Intimates, Island Outfitters, Jane + Mercer, Kelli + Crew, KL and Sam Home, La Moda Fashion, Marathon Sports, Marea, Nichols MD of Fairfield, No. 299, Olive My Stuff, Sacred Heart University Community Theatre, Saugatuck Sweets Fairfield, The Fairfield University Store, and Vintage Garden.

Be sure to pick up an event map at participating locations to take advantage of our Shop & Stroll into Spring Raffle! Shop at three or more of the participating stores from Thursday, May 2nd through Sunday, May 5th and be entered to win a prize! Completed cards can be brought to the Office of Community & Economic Development or mailed to 611 Old Post Road, 2nd Floor Fairfield, CT 06824 by Friday, May 10th. Cards must be received or postmarked by May 10th to be entered.

The Town of Fairfield wishes to thank ConnectFairfield and Fairfield Moms for their

support of this year’s event. To learn more about this year’s Shop & Stroll into Spring event, please visit www.experiencefairfieldct.org/springstroll or follow @ExperienceFairfield on Facebook and Instagram.

About The Connecticut Audubon Society

Throughout its 125 year history, the Connecticut Audubon Society’s Fairfield Region has been protecting the State’s birds, other wildlife, and their habits through conservation, education, and advocacy. The Connecticut Audubon envisions a future where all can share and experience the joys of nature and understand the importance of environmental preservation.

Can’t make it to the event? Please consider donating to the efforts of both the CT Audubon Society’s Fairfield Nature Center and the Birdcraft Museum and Sanctuary here.