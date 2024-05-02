NATIONAL BICYCLE SAFETY MONTH – WEAR YOUR HELMET & BE SEEN!

FAIRFIELD, CT – As the month of May rolls in, so does National Bicycle Safety Month, and
the Fairfield Police Department, in collaboration with the Fairfield Bicycle & Pedestrian
Committee, is gearing up to help ensure the safety of our young cyclists.
Throughout the month of May, Fairfield Police Officers from the Bicycle Unit, Traffic Safety
Unit, and Patrol Division will be actively engaged in promoting bicycle safety, with a special
focus on the importance of wearing helmets. Under the law, all children under the age of 15 are
required to wear a helmet while riding a bicycle, and we want to ensure that this safety measure
is followed diligently.
To incentivize helmet use among our young cyclists, we are thrilled to announce a special
partnership with Dairy Queen of Fairfield. Children under the age of 15 spotted wearing a helmet
while riding their bicycle in Fairfield during the month of May, may be stopped and given a
certificate for a FREE ice cream cone at Dairy Queen of Fairfield. It’s our way of sweetening
the deal for safety!
We are grateful to Dairy Queen of Fairfield for their generous contribution and unwavering
support in promoting bicycle safety in our community. Their partnership in this initiative
underscores their commitment to the well-being of our youth.
Did you know that helmets can reduce the risk of death or injury in a bicycle crash by up
to 85%? With 70% of all children between the ages of 5 and 14 riding bicycles, it’s essential to
instill safe riding habits early on.
In addition to the free ice cream cone offer, Fairfield Police and the Bicycle & Pedestrian
Committee will be conducting educational outreach on bicycle safety throughout the month,
emphasizing the importance of wearing properly fitted helmets, wearing bright colors, utilizing
lights, riding with traffic, and obeying the rules of the road.
“We want all children in Fairfield to enjoy the freedom of riding their bicycles while staying
safe. By wearing helmets and following basic safety guidelines, we can make our streets safer for
cyclists of all ages,” said Fairfield Police Chief Robert Kalamaras.
May is National Bicycle Safety Month, and we encourage all residents to join us in promoting
bicycle safety in our community. Wear your helmet, be seen, and ride safe!
“Ensuring that children wear helmets while riding bicycles is crucial in helping prevent serious
injuries. We hope this initiative encourages more families to prioritize safety during outdoor
activities,” said Fairfield Bicycle & Pedestrian Committee Chairman, Steve Gniadek.
For more information about bicycle and pedestrian safety initiatives in Fairfield, visit the Bicycle
& Pedestrian Committee on the Town’s website at www.fairfieldct.org/bikeped. You can also
visit www.fpdct.com/bikeunit to learn more about the Fairfield Police Bicycle Unit.