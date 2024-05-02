NATIONAL BICYCLE SAFETY MONTH – WEAR YOUR HELMET & BE SEEN!



FAIRFIELD, CT – As the month of May rolls in, so does National Bicycle Safety Month, and

the Fairfield Police Department, in collaboration with the Fairfield Bicycle & Pedestrian

Committee, is gearing up to help ensure the safety of our young cyclists.

Throughout the month of May, Fairfield Police Officers from the Bicycle Unit, Traffic Safety

Unit, and Patrol Division will be actively engaged in promoting bicycle safety, with a special

focus on the importance of wearing helmets. Under the law, all children under the age of 15 are

required to wear a helmet while riding a bicycle, and we want to ensure that this safety measure

is followed diligently.



To incentivize helmet use among our young cyclists, we are thrilled to announce a special

partnership with Dairy Queen of Fairfield. Children under the age of 15 spotted wearing a helmet

while riding their bicycle in Fairfield during the month of May, may be stopped and given a

certificate for a FREE ice cream cone at Dairy Queen of Fairfield. It’s our way of sweetening

the deal for safety!

We are grateful to Dairy Queen of Fairfield for their generous contribution and unwavering

support in promoting bicycle safety in our community. Their partnership in this initiative

underscores their commitment to the well-being of our youth.

Did you know that helmets can reduce the risk of death or injury in a bicycle crash by up

to 85%? With 70% of all children between the ages of 5 and 14 riding bicycles, it’s essential to

instill safe riding habits early on.

In addition to the free ice cream cone offer, Fairfield Police and the Bicycle & Pedestrian

Committee will be conducting educational outreach on bicycle safety throughout the month,

emphasizing the importance of wearing properly fitted helmets, wearing bright colors, utilizing

lights, riding with traffic, and obeying the rules of the road.

“We want all children in Fairfield to enjoy the freedom of riding their bicycles while staying

safe. By wearing helmets and following basic safety guidelines, we can make our streets safer for

cyclists of all ages,” said Fairfield Police Chief Robert Kalamaras.

May is National Bicycle Safety Month, and we encourage all residents to join us in promoting

bicycle safety in our community. Wear your helmet, be seen, and ride safe!

“Ensuring that children wear helmets while riding bicycles is crucial in helping prevent serious

injuries. We hope this initiative encourages more families to prioritize safety during outdoor

activities,” said Fairfield Bicycle & Pedestrian Committee Chairman, Steve Gniadek.

For more information about bicycle and pedestrian safety initiatives in Fairfield, visit the Bicycle

& Pedestrian Committee on the Town’s website at www.fairfieldct.org/bikeped. You can also

visit www.fpdct.com/bikeunit to learn more about the Fairfield Police Bicycle Unit.