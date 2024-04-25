Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Stratford

Stratford News: Narcotics Arrest

ByAlex

Apr 25, 2024

The Stratford Police Department’s Narcotics & Vice Unit announces the arrest of Stefan Bagley on April 24, 2024. Stefan Bagley, age 42, is a Convicted Felon. He was the target of a narcotics investigation that occurred during the month of April 2024.
Stefan Bagley is charged with Operation of a Drug Factory, Possession with Intent to Sell a Narcotic Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell a Hallucinogen Substance and Violation of Conditions of his Release. Approximately 70 grams of crack cocaine was seized as a result of a search warrant which targeted Stefan Bagley’s person, vehicle and residence.
Stefan Bagley was held in lieu of a $500,000.00 bond.

By Alex

Related Post

Stratford

Foodies: Stratford’s newest Cookbook Shop and Cooking Lessons Spot

Apr 24, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford Library Offers “British Invasion”

Apr 22, 2024 Alex
Stratford

ARTHRITIS SUBJECT OF STRATFORD LIBRARY TALK

Apr 21, 2024 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Stratford

Stratford News: Narcotics Arrest

Apr 25, 2024 Alex
shelton

Shelton Update in Stabbing

Apr 25, 2024 Alex
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Kitchen Fire

Apr 24, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield Town Hall Meeting on United IlluminatingMonopoles to be Held Tuesday April 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Apr 24, 2024 Alex