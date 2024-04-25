Stratford News: Narcotics Arrest

The Stratford Police Department’s Narcotics & Vice Unit announces the arrest of Stefan Bagley on April 24, 2024. Stefan Bagley, age 42, is a Convicted Felon. He was the target of a narcotics investigation that occurred during the month of April 2024.

Stefan Bagley is charged with Operation of a Drug Factory, Possession with Intent to Sell a Narcotic Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell a Hallucinogen Substance and Violation of Conditions of his Release. Approximately 70 grams of crack cocaine was seized as a result of a search warrant which targeted Stefan Bagley’s person, vehicle and residence.

Stefan Bagley was held in lieu of a $500,000.00 bond.

Post navigation