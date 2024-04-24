Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Stratford

Foodies: Stratford’s newest Cookbook Shop and Cooking Lessons Spot

Apr 24, 2024

Corey Riley, the owner of Foodies Cookbook Shop in Stratford, Connecticut, shares insights into his unique culinary venture. Founded on a passion for food and a desire to share knowledge, Foodies Cookbook Shop offers a blend of new, used, and vintage cookbooks, along with cooking classes for enthusiasts of all levels.

For Corey, this venture represents the realization of a long-held dream. With a background in hospitality spanning back to his teenage years, he saw an opportunity to combine his love for food with his entrepreneurial spirit. What sets Foodies Cookbook Shop apart is its fusion of cookbook retail with hands-on cooking experiences. Corey believes that the cookbook element adds depth to the cooking classes, providing customers with not just practical skills but also a deeper understanding of culinary traditions, techniques, and cuisines.

The shop serves as a hub for foodies to not only acquire books, cookware, and gadgets but also to cultivate their cooking skills in a community-oriented setting. Whether it’s browsing through vintage cookbooks for inspiration or participating in interactive cooking classes, Foodies Cookbook Shop offers a unique culinary experience that celebrates the joys of cooking and learning.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

