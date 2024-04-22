Stratford Library Offers “British Invasion”

Music History Talk/Video Set for May 7

The Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street in Stratford will offer a special music history presentation, “The British Invasion and American Answer: A Musical Journey”, on Tuesday, May 7 at 7 pm. The program is free and open to the public.

Author and pop culture historian Marty Gitlin, who enthralled library patrons last February with his program on “The Birth of Rock and Roll”, will offer a fun and nostalgic journey through the most iconic and greatest era of rock-and-roll history. This presentation highlights performance videos of influential British Invasion superstars such as the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Kinks, Hollies, Dave Clark Five and The Who as well as American bands that provided a wonderful reply such as the Beach Boys, Mamas and Papas, Temptations, Byrds, Turtles and Rascals. The program also discusses how these artists influenced pop culture and society, compares and contrasts the music, and includes trivia questions for patrons to ponder (including snippets of songs from which patrons must identify the band!).

“The British Invasion and American Answer: A Musical Journey” will take place in the Stratford Library Lovell Room from 7-8 pm on May 7. Doors open at 6:30 pm. General seating.

For further information call the library at: 203.385.4162 or visit: www.stratfordlibrary.org.